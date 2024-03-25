CVA Family Office LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 796 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 106.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Boeing by 185.1% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Edward Jones cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.56.

Boeing Stock Up 0.6 %

BA stock opened at $188.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.30. The company has a market capitalization of $115.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.32, a PEG ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

About Boeing

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.