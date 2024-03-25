CVA Family Office LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

HDV opened at $107.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.59.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

