CX Institutional Has $241,000 Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CX Institutional trimmed its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,666 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 443.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $13,308,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $38.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.63.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

