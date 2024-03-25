CX Institutional Has $291,000 Stock Position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,546 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,581,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 337,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,094,000.

NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $29.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average is $20.31. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.79 and a 52 week high of $33.79.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

