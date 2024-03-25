CX Institutional Makes New Investment in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,305 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DXCM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in DexCom by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $101.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

DexCom Stock Down 0.2 %

DXCM opened at $133.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.66, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $139.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total transaction of $1,567,355.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 37,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.63, for a total value of $4,614,489.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,858,032.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,496,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 179,498 shares of company stock worth $23,441,441. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

