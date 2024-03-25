CX Institutional Purchases Shares of 1,418 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,418 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,539,477.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 16,667 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.55, for a total value of $2,592,551.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,477.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,467,524.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,883 shares of company stock valued at $3,100,837. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $153.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $232.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.41.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

