CX Institutional Reduces Stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

CX Institutional reduced its position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $65,719,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,373,000 after acquiring an additional 679,218 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 147.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 127,973 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,075,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,438,000 after acquiring an additional 121,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,090,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

