CX Institutional Sells 355 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CX Institutional decreased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,161 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $262.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.73. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.38 and a 52-week high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 62.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 75.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies upped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 7,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $1,843,176.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,863,896. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,332 shares of company stock worth $4,671,607. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

