CX Institutional Takes Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

CX Institutional bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $25,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 71.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $605.00 to $655.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $530.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $547.66 and a 200 day moving average of $500.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 71.66% and a net margin of 23.08%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total transaction of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

