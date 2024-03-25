CX Institutional Takes Position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Onsemi by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Onsemi by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Onsemi by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Onsemi by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Onsemi by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ON. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Onsemi Price Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $74.68 on Monday. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.72.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. Onsemi’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.