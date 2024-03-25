D.B. Root & Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 15,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,679,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

NYSE:ICE opened at $136.23 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.66 and a 1 year high of $140.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.51. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $297,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $3,768,677.80. Following the sale, the president now owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,659,738.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,480,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,617 shares of company stock worth $20,784,288 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Further Reading

