D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $294,000 Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 59.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,348 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,612,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,243,000 after buying an additional 174,481 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 809,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,276,000 after purchasing an additional 138,211 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 423,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $508,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 271,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.68. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $42.45 and a 52 week high of $46.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

