D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $413,000 Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Evergy by 793.5% in the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evergy Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $51.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.51. Evergy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $63.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Evergy had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.6425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 80.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Evergy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Guggenheim cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

Evergy Company Profile



Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

