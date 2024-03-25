D.B. Root & Company LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,368 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,804,930.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.79, for a total value of $201,979.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,174,603.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,295 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $1,804,930.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,819,732.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,029 shares of company stock worth $7,989,227 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $415.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.83 and its 200 day moving average is $389.83. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $300.67 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $436.00 to $438.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $379.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $397.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Further Reading

