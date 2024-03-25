D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 125 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the third quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $390.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $394.07 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $383.10 and its 200 day moving average is $330.99. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.29 and a 1 year high of $403.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 20,296 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.80, for a total transaction of $7,992,564.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,656.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,677.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

