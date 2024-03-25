D.B. Root & Company LLC Trims Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,704 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matt Blunt sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 705,000 shares of company stock worth $35,910,750 in the last ninety days. 10.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $57.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.41. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.06 and a 1 year high of $57.85.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Copart had a net margin of 33.41% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Copart in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

