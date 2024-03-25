David J Yvars Group Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

David J Yvars Group lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,475 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.4% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 69.0% during the 4th quarter. Wyrmwood Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Apple to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Redburn Atlantic lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.28 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.98 and a 12-month high of $199.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. Apple’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.95%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,392,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

