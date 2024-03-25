David Whittle Buys 70,431 Shares of Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ) Stock

Michael Hill International Limited (ASX:MHJ – Get Free Report) insider David Whittle purchased 70,431 shares of Michael Hill International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.69 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of A$48,597.39 ($31,971.97).

Michael Hill International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.59.

Michael Hill International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Michael Hill International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.67%.

About Michael Hill International

Michael Hill International Limited owns and operates jewelry stores and provides related services in Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. The company offers rings, earrings, bracelets and bangles, necklaces and pendants, chains, watches, collections, and gifts, as well as birthstones. It also provides care plans and diamond warranty services.

