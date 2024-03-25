Dexterra Group Inc. (DXT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

DXT opened at C$5.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$348.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.73. Dexterra Group has a 52-week low of C$4.75 and a 52-week high of C$6.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ATB Capital reduced their price target on Dexterra Group from C$9.00 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Raymond James raised Dexterra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Dexterra Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.75.

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defence, education, rail, healthcare, and leisure.

