Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB decreased its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,906 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 39.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,007,599 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $465,817,000 after acquiring an additional 858,446 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $128,720,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,209,617,000 after buying an additional 648,317 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $73,608,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 79.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 922,243 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $126,421,000 after buying an additional 409,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FANG shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total value of $2,289,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,532,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,675 shares of company stock worth $4,341,396. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $194.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.84 and a 52 week high of $195.12.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $3.08 per share. This represents a $12.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

