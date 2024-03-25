DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) CFO Sells $3,598,842.00 in Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $3,598,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,453,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $221.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.98 and a 12-month high of $224.72. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.43 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DICK’S Sporting Goods

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 87.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 118,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,740 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,135 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,592 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $142.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $183.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DICK’S Sporting Goods

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.