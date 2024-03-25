Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Increased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 720,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,209,000 after purchasing an additional 19,931 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 753.5% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 17,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 65.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 755,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,014,000 after acquiring an additional 297,681 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $138.51 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.33 and a 52-week high of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.87.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

