Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Acquired by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 35.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAI. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI stock opened at $30.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.63.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

