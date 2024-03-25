DMC Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DMC Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,176 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of DMC Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $178.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.49. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.29 and a 52-week high of $181.41. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,739,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total value of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $20,239,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,739,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,210,010 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,133,106. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

