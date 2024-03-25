Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 363 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Welltower from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $92.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.18 and a 52 week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 381.26%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

