Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 963 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDX stock opened at $66.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.13. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.92 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

