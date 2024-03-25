Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FCOM. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,544,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 142,240 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 235,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 137,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,972,000 after buying an additional 76,324 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,341,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 332.2% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FCOM stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.90. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.08 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The firm has a market cap of $922.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

