Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,793 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 177,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 93,128 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its position in British American Tobacco by 297.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

NYSE BTI opened at $29.99 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91.

British American Tobacco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

