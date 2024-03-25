Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 156,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 44,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 35.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCY opened at $20.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

