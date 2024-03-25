Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $354,000 Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 45.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,020 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,011,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after buying an additional 45,665 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,807,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $87,755,000 after acquiring an additional 67,372 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1.5% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,650,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,538,000 after acquiring an additional 52,980 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,250,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after acquiring an additional 171,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 3.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,056,893 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $139,853,000 after acquiring an additional 95,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOD opened at $101.11 on Monday. Modine Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $106.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.83.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.84 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 9.31%. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price (up from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

In other news, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total transaction of $1,288,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,139.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 14,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $1,288,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,831,139.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

