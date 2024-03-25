Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,788 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned 0.13% of Renaissance IPO ETF worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 655,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,914,000 after buying an additional 244,569 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3,378.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 66,288 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 208,369 shares during the period. Finally, SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the period.

Shares of IPO opened at $41.37 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $42.40.

The Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Renaissance IPO index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of recent US-listed IPOs. The fund acquires issues within 90 days or sooner after IPO and sells after 3 years. IPO was launched on Oct 14, 2013 and is managed by Renaissance.

