Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPLV opened at $64.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.70. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $65.38.

About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

