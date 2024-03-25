Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 12,042 Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLBL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $2,254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 209.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after buying an additional 73,129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLBL opened at $24.47 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.15.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

