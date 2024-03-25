Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF during the third quarter worth $678,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 194,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter worth $235,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF by 2,953.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,765 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF in the third quarter worth $146,000.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Stock Performance

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF stock opened at $21.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $900.77 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.57. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07.

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Increases Dividend

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.1236 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (HNDL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 7 HANDL index. The fund is a fund of funds that targets a high distribution rate. The funds index reflects a balanced portfolio of US equities, fixed income, and alternative investments HNDL was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Strategy Shares.

