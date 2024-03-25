Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 185 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 411.7% in the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 69,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 152,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 306.1% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 42,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $103.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $93.58. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

