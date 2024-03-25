Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 5,854 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,854 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,757.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,957,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 192.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,129,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,109 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 10.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,797,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $311,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,745 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 309.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,478,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 244.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,312,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,047,000 after purchasing an additional 930,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMKR. B. Riley upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Fox Advisors started coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.20.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $31.65 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $765,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,200 shares of company stock worth $1,801,870 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

