Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 609.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanchez Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,640,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $395,184,000 after acquiring an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $316.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $155.38 and a 12-month high of $317.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $276.00 and a 200-day moving average of $241.57.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 46.88%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.20.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

