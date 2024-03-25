Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stock Position Increased by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,739,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,600,000 after buying an additional 138,465 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total value of $1,213,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ETN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Eaton from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $316.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $276.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.57. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $317.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.88%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

