Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EA. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 269.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154,989 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,946.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,754 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on EA. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.94.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.6 %

Electronic Arts stock opened at $131.70 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.67 and a twelve month high of $144.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

