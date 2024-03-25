Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Enbridge by 98.4% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 815,850 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $4,252,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,616,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $692,463,000 after acquiring an additional 652,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Enbridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,189,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $581,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041,308 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at $35.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $40.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $75.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.