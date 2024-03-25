Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Holdings Increased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

