EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at Truist Financial

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $51.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.05.

EPR Properties stock opened at $41.41 on Friday. EPR Properties has a fifty-two week low of $33.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.05.

In related news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,272,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,247,000 after purchasing an additional 52,586 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in EPR Properties by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,197,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,582,000 after purchasing an additional 19,701 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,708,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,463,000 after purchasing an additional 336,729 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,691,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EPR Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,945,000 after acquiring an additional 36,784 shares during the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

