EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$102.88.

EQB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut EQB from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of EQB from C$101.00 to C$107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EQB from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of EQB from C$92.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Get EQB alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQB

EQB Trading Down 1.2 %

EQB stock opened at C$83.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$88.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$81.43. EQB has a 12-month low of C$53.86 and a 12-month high of C$97.64.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.63 by C($0.93). The firm had revenue of C$298.77 million during the quarter. EQB had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 39.67%. Equities analysts forecast that EQB will post 11.603022 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQB Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. EQB’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.05%.

EQB Company Profile

(Get Free Report

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, institutional deposit notes and covered bonds, as well as specialized financing solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EQB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.