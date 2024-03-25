Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lessened its stake in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 604.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Essential Utilities by 155.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

NYSE WTRG opened at $36.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The stock has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.07 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.13%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

