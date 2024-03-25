Evercore ISI Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $215.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $185.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $194.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.92. Diamondback Energy has a 12 month low of $121.84 and a 12 month high of $195.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.08.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 37.36%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 17.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,882 shares in the company, valued at $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.82, for a total transaction of $2,289,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,470,003.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 2,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.35, for a total transaction of $514,536.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,089.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,341,396. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,993 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,348 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $7,153,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,405 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

