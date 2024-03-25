Exeter Financial LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exeter Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.8% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,780,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $414,741,000 after buying an additional 548,378 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,721,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $256,804,000 after buying an additional 100,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $154.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $287.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $172.88.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.