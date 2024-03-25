Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5879 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITBI stock opened at $26.22 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.38. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $26.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

