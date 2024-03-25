Fifth Third Bancorp (FITBP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on April 1st

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.04. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $25.55.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.