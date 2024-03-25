Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,378 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 322.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.46 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.54.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.34%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

