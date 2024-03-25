Financial Review: MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO) vs. Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

MicroCloud Hologram (NASDAQ:HOLO – Get Free Report) and Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and Baidu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get MicroCloud Hologram alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MicroCloud Hologram 0 0 0 0 N/A Baidu 0 0 16 0 3.00

Baidu has a consensus price target of $176.69, indicating a potential upside of 69.89%. Given Baidu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baidu is more favorable than MicroCloud Hologram.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MicroCloud Hologram $72.51 million 0.35 -$20.32 million N/A N/A Baidu $18.96 billion N/A $2.86 billion $7.72 13.47

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Baidu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Baidu has higher revenue and earnings than MicroCloud Hologram.

Profitability

This table compares MicroCloud Hologram and Baidu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MicroCloud Hologram -44.45% -83.65% -60.88% Baidu 15.09% 9.41% 5.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of MicroCloud Hologram shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Baidu shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

MicroCloud Hologram has a beta of 5.17, meaning that its stock price is 417% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baidu has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baidu beats MicroCloud Hologram on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MicroCloud Hologram

(Get Free Report)

MicroCloud Hologram Inc. engages in the research and development, and application of holographic technology. Its holographic technology services include holographic light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions based on holographic technology, holographic LiDAR point cloud algorithms architecture design, technical holographic imaging solutions, holographic LiDAR sensor chip design, and holographic vehicle intelligent vision technology to service customers that provide holographic advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The company provides its holographic technology services to its customers worldwide. It also provides holographic digital twin technology services and has a proprietary holographic digital twin technology resource library. Its holographic digital twin technology resource library captures shapes and objects in 3D holographic form by utilizing a combination of holographic digital twin software, digital content, spatial data-driven data science, holographic digital cloud algorithm, and holographic 3D capture technology. In addition, it distributes holographic hardware. MicroCloud Hologram Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Baidu

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app. It also provides Baidu Knows, an online community where users can ask questions to other users; Baidu Wiki; Baidu Experience; Baidu Post; ERNIE Bot, conversational AI bot; Baidu Wenku; Baidu Maps, a voice-enabled mobile app that provides travel-related services; Baidu Drive; Baijiahao; and DuerOS, a smart assistant platform. In addition, it offers online marketing services, which include pay for performance, an auction-based services that allow customers to bid for priority placement of paid sponsored links and reach users who search for information related to their products or services; other marketing services that include display-based marketing services and other online marketing services based on performance criteria other than cost per click; mobile ecosystem, a portfolio of apps, including Baidu App, Haokan, and Baidu Post; various cloud services and solutions, such as platform as a service, software as a service, and infrastructure as a service; self-driving services, including maps, automated valet parking, navigation pilot, electric vehicles, and robotaxi fleets, as well as Xiaodu smart devices. Further, the company provides iQIYI, an online entertainment service, including original and licensed content; other video content and membership; and online advertising services. It has strategic partnership with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. The company was formerly known as Baidu.com, Inc. Baidu, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for MicroCloud Hologram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroCloud Hologram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.